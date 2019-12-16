BETHELL,

James William (Bill):

Of Mt Maunganui. Formerly of Palmerston North. On Saturday, December 14, 2019 (Peacefully) at Radius Peppertree, Palmerston North. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Beryl, much loved Dad of Shirley and Ralph Pond, Denise Bethell, Vicky Bethell, and Vincent and Donna, loved Grandad of his 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. A loved brother, brother-in-law and Uncle.

"Will always be in our hearts and will be sadly missed."

Messages to the Bethell Family, C/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service to Celebrate Bill's life will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 1.30pm. Our thanks to the Staff at Radius Peppertree for their loving and devoted care.





