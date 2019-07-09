BARR,
James Thomas (Jim):
Passed away peacefully at Arohanui Hospice, Palmerston North on 5th July surrounded by his family. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Gabrielle (deceased). Loved father and father-in-law of Stephen and Mary, Andrew and Kay, Jane and John, Hamish and Uschi, and Duncan and Lynne. Loved Grandad Jim of Thomas, Laura; Ellen, Cameron; Maggie, Matthew; Emelia, Georgina, Olivia; and Katie, and Sarah.
In our hearts forever.
Messages for the Barr family may be left on Jim's tribute page at www.eagars.go.nz/jimbarr A service to celebrate Jim's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth on Friday 12 July 2019 at 2.00pm. A private cremation will be held.
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 9, 2019