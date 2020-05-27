ALEXANDER,
Jacobje (Coba):
On Saturday 23rd May 2020 peacefully at Aroha Lifecare. Aged 76. Dearly loved wife of Bill. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Carl and Catherine, Linda and Dave. Dearly loved Nana of Alicia, and Mason, and loved great- Nana of Aria, and Aurora. Dearly loved sister of Cornelis (deceased), Martje, Jack, and Sybe. Messages to the Alexander family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441, or may be left at
robertjcotton.co.nz/funerals. Due to current restrictions a private family service has been held. To view the delayed stream, please email [email protected] and we will send you a link.
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 27, 2020