BAUR, Jack Christopher:
On Saturday 16th November 2019 peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Aged 12. Cherished son of Fiona and Tristam, Peter and Jen, brother of Heidi, Angus and Ben. A much loved stepbrother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend.
"For as long as I can remember, I just wanted
to do what was right"
- Captain America
Messages to the Baur family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A celebration of Jack's life will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main St, Palmerston North, on Friday 22nd November 2019, at 11.00am.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 19, 2019