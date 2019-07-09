MOSSOP, Ivy Josephine

(Kin) (nee McDonald):

Born in Wanganui 13 March 1922. Passed away on 4 July 2019 at North Shore Hospital, Auckland, surrounded by her family. Much loved wife of the late William Henry. Loved second daughter of Hugh McDonald and Ellen Gibbs (nee Hogan). Loved sister of the late Jean Clare and Helen. Dearly loved sister of Muriel. Dearly loved mother of Roselyn, respected mother-in-law of Peter Clayton, and loved Kin of William and wife Laura, Jonathon, Joanna and husband Clinton, and Rochelle. Dearly loved mother of Paul, respected mother-in-law of Nicki Mossop, and loved Kin of Nina, Alex and husband Chris, Sophie and partner Adam. Dearly loved great-Kin of Fletcher, Archer, 'Chaos', Carmen and Conrad. Raised in the Mangapurua Valley - a good shearer and farmer at an early age, Civil servant, I.F.L., YHA Officer, member of Glenfield Country Town and Takapuna City Council. A funeral service will be held at the North Shore Memorial Park Chapel, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, Auckland, on Thursday 11 July at 11.30am.

'Mourn not a spirit that enjoyed life and is free.

The breeze will carry my message from time to time.'





