WILDBORE, Ivan Victor:
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, 18 February 2020, aged 64 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Gail. Loved father and father-in-law of Nathan and Murray, and Ashley and Amy. Treasured Poppa of Zach and Elyse. Loving son of Rona. Ivan and family would like to thank Dr M Short and medical staff, particularly those at Arohanui Hospice. All messages to the Wildbore family, C/o 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated and may be left in the chapel foyer. A celebration of Ivan's life will be held at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Dr, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 25 February 2020 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. As this is a celebration of life please dress in bright colours.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020