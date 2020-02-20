Ivan WILDBORE

Guest Book
  • "Dear Gail, Nathan and Murray and Ashley and Amy,and Zach..."
  • "My condolences to you all at this very difficult time...."
    - Gail Baillie
  • "RIP"
    - Cheryll Rand-Wildbore
  • "Dear Gail, Nathan and Murray and Ashley and Amy,and Zach..."
    - Cheryll Rand-Wildbore
  • "Memories are the Legacy of Love. Deepest Sympathy Dawn and..."
Service Information
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
063551889
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
View Map
Death Notice

WILDBORE, Ivan Victor:
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, 18 February 2020, aged 64 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Gail. Loved father and father-in-law of Nathan and Murray, and Ashley and Amy. Treasured Poppa of Zach and Elyse. Loving son of Rona. Ivan and family would like to thank Dr M Short and medical staff, particularly those at Arohanui Hospice. All messages to the Wildbore family, C/o 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated and may be left in the chapel foyer. A celebration of Ivan's life will be held at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Dr, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 25 February 2020 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. As this is a celebration of life please dress in bright colours.

logoNZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.