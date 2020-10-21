Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service 11:00 a.m. St Mark's Methodist Church 11 Grey Street Feilding View Map Interment Following Services Feilding Cemetery Death Notice



Passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, after a short illness on Monday 19 October 2020, aged 88 years. Loved wife of the late Brian. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Grant, Rosanne, and Andrew and Esther. Loving nana of Owen and Edith. Loved sister and sister-in-law of George (dec) and Grace Billett, Esme and Cliff Smith (both dec), Mervyn and Mary Billett, Mavis and Walter (dec) Cotton, Alex and Elaine Billett, Trevor Billett and Liz, and Shirley and Bryan Phillips. Loved sister-in-law of Lorna Brodrick (dec), Doug Knight (dec) and Winston Knight. Loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews and their families. All messages to the Knight family, c/- 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding. In lieu of flowers donations to Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Friends and family are invited to attend a service for Isla to be held at St Mark's Methodist Church, 11 Grey Street, Feilding, on Tuesday 27 October 2020 at 11.00am, followed by interment at Feilding Cemetery.





