KNIGHT, Isla Joy:
Passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, after a short illness on Monday 19 October 2020, aged 88 years. Loved wife of the late Brian. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Grant, Rosanne, and Andrew and Esther. Loving nana of Owen and Edith. Loved sister and sister-in-law of George (dec) and Grace Billett, Esme and Cliff Smith (both dec), Mervyn and Mary Billett, Mavis and Walter (dec) Cotton, Alex and Elaine Billett, Trevor Billett and Liz, and Shirley and Bryan Phillips. Loved sister-in-law of Lorna Brodrick (dec), Doug Knight (dec) and Winston Knight. Loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews and their families. All messages to the Knight family, c/- 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding. In lieu of flowers donations to Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Friends and family are invited to attend a service for Isla to be held at St Mark's Methodist Church, 11 Grey Street, Feilding, on Tuesday 27 October 2020 at 11.00am, followed by interment at Feilding Cemetery.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 21, 2020