SLEMINT, Isabel Joyce
(Issy) (nee Farrant):
Passed away peacefully on April 1, 2020, aged 75. Beloved wife of the late Bill Slemint. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Melanda and Paul (Christchurch), Kim and Glenn (Colorado USA), and much loved nana of Feya, Tessa, Max, Jade and Zeke. Loved sister of George and Di, Robert, Ralene and Lloyd, Rosemary and Neil, Judy and the late Richard, and loving aunt to all her nieces, nephews and their children. Cherished friend of Owen Bell and many others. Many thanks to the incredible staff of the CDHB, Nurse Maude Hospital and The Oaks for the wonderful care given to Issy. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Messages may be sent c/o PO Box 41014, Ferrymead, Christchurch 8247 or [email protected]
Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 18, 2020