Service Information
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Cathedral of the Holy Spirit
Broadway
Palmerston North
Death Notice

LYNCH KENNEDY, Irma:
Passed away peacefully at Palmerston North on Friday 9 October 2020, aged 91. Dearly loved wife of Jim, mother and mother-in-law of Frances and Enrico (Rome), and cherished Nonna to Livia and James. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Mary (deceased), Frances (deceased), Hugh (deceased) and Lorraine, Aidan and Irene(deceased), Tom and Deidre and Angela and Jack (deceased). Special thanks to staff at Willard Home for 5 years of loving care and to nurses at Metlife during her final weeks. A requiem mass will be held on Tuesday 13th October at 1.30pm at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, Broadway, Palmerston North. No flowers please. Messages via c/167 John F Kennedy Drive Palmerston North 4414.

Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 12, 2020
