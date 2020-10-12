Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irma LYNCH KENNEDY. View Sign Service Information Requiem Mass 1:30 p.m. Cathedral of the Holy Spirit Broadway Palmerston North View Map Death Notice



Passed away peacefully at Palmerston North on Friday 9 October 2020, aged 91. Dearly loved wife of Jim, mother and mother-in-law of Frances and Enrico (Rome), and cherished Nonna to Livia and James. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Mary (deceased), Frances (deceased), Hugh (deceased) and Lorraine, Aidan and Irene(deceased), Tom and Deidre and Angela and Jack (deceased). Special thanks to staff at Willard Home for 5 years of loving care and to nurses at Metlife during her final weeks. A requiem mass will be held on Tuesday 13th October at 1.30pm at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, Broadway, Palmerston North. No flowers please. Messages via c/167 John F Kennedy Drive Palmerston North 4414.



NZIFH



LYNCH KENNEDY, Irma:Passed away peacefully at Palmerston North on Friday 9 October 2020, aged 91. Dearly loved wife of Jim, mother and mother-in-law of Frances and Enrico (Rome), and cherished Nonna to Livia and James. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Mary (deceased), Frances (deceased), Hugh (deceased) and Lorraine, Aidan and Irene(deceased), Tom and Deidre and Angela and Jack (deceased). Special thanks to staff at Willard Home for 5 years of loving care and to nurses at Metlife during her final weeks. A requiem mass will be held on Tuesday 13th October at 1.30pm at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, Broadway, Palmerston North. No flowers please. Messages via c/167 John F Kennedy Drive Palmerston North 4414.NZIFH Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Manawatu Standard Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers