Iris WILSON

Guest Book
  • "Condolences to the family of Iris. I have so many memories..."
    - Susan Fawthorpe. Nee Triggs
  • "It was a pleasure to have known such a lovely and caring..."
    - Jeanette Payne
  • "To our wonderful friend Iris. We will miss you so much. We..."
    - Elaine and isin Hickey
  • "To my dearest friend Iris Wilson I will miss you dearly...."
    - Bonnie Stewart
  • "Condolences on the passing of a lovely lady"
    - Bronwyn Lee
Service Information
Lychway Funeral Directors
5 Roy St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063578143
Service
Friday, Oct. 2, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Lychway Funeral Directors
5 Roy St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
View Map
Death Notice

WILSON, Iris Violet
(formerly Hutton)
(née Johanson):
Passed away peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital on Friday 25 September 2020. Aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of Len Hutton (deceased) and Russ Wilson (deceased). Loved mother and mother-in- law of Erryl; Paul and Maureen; and John and Trish. Dearly loved 'Nana Foxton' of Shane and Laura; and Nicky and Claye, and Great 'Nana Foxton' to William, Thomas; and Kasen. A service for Iris will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, on Friday 2 October 2020 at 2.00pm. Messages can be sent to the Hutton family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.

logo
Published in Manawatu Standard from Sept. 26 to Sept. 30, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.