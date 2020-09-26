WILSON, Iris Violet
(formerly Hutton)
(née Johanson):
Passed away peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital on Friday 25 September 2020. Aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of Len Hutton (deceased) and Russ Wilson (deceased). Loved mother and mother-in- law of Erryl; Paul and Maureen; and John and Trish. Dearly loved 'Nana Foxton' of Shane and Laura; and Nicky and Claye, and Great 'Nana Foxton' to William, Thomas; and Kasen. A service for Iris will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, on Friday 2 October 2020 at 2.00pm. Messages can be sent to the Hutton family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard from Sept. 26 to Sept. 30, 2020