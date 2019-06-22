GILLARD,

Irene Margaret (Rene):

Left us peacefully at Jean Sandel Retirement Village, New Plymouth, on Thursday 20 June 2019, aged 100. Dearly loved wife of the late Frank. She was the dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Janice and Graeme Weston (New Plymouth), and Sandra (deceased); treasured Nana of Carina Brasell (New Plymouth), and Dwight Weston (Hong Kong); revered Nana-in-law of Tim and Monique, and adored Nana of Finn and Lochie Brasell (New Plymouth), and Great-Nana of Luke Weston (Hong Kong).

Rest in peace lovely lady,

you will be sorely missed.

All messages to the Gillard family, c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations to I.H.C would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Please join us in celebrating her life in the Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East New Plymouth, on Tuesday, 25 June at 2.00pm. Private cremation.





