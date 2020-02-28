Innes CAMPBELL

Service Information
William Cotton & Sons
29 Beattie Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063237062
Service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 a.m.
William Cotton & Sons
29 Beattie Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
View Map
Death Notice

CAMPBELL, Innes:
Of Himatangi Beach. Passed away suddenly but peacefully at Arohanui Hospice, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, aged 59 years. Adored partner and soulmate of Lyn, much loved father to Wesley, and Kelly, loved brother, uncle, treasured Poppa to his grandchildren and BF of Milly and Sandi. Please join us to celebrate the start of Innes' new Tiki tour/adventure held at William Cotton & Sons Funeral Chapel, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding, on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441, would be appreciated and may be left at the service.

Published in Manawatu Standard on Feb. 28, 2020
