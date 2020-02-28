CAMPBELL, Innes:
Of Himatangi Beach. Passed away suddenly but peacefully at Arohanui Hospice, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, aged 59 years. Adored partner and soulmate of Lyn, much loved father to Wesley, and Kelly, loved brother, uncle, treasured Poppa to his grandchildren and BF of Milly and Sandi. Please join us to celebrate the start of Innes' new Tiki tour/adventure held at William Cotton & Sons Funeral Chapel, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding, on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441, would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Feb. 28, 2020