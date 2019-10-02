THATCHER,

Rev. Ian Mervyn:

Of Feilding. On Sunday, September 22, 2019 (peacefully) at home in the loving care of his family. In his 70th year. Much loved and devoted husband of Karen, loved Dad of Graeme and Roanne, Kathryn and Simon Barber, treasured Grandad of Joshua, and Elizabeth; Daniel, Alex, Maddie, and Will, loved brother and brother-in-law of Gloria Evans, and Bev and Bruce Carruthers.

"At Home with his Lord

whom he loved and served".

In lieu of a floral tribute, a donation made to Arohanui Hospice, P.O. Box 5349, Palmerston North, would be appreciated. Messages to Mrs K. Thatcher, C/- P.O. Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. Our sincere thanks to the Staff at Arohanui Hospice and the District Nurses for their loving and devoted care. A service to Celebrate Ian's life will be held in St Luke's Lutheran Church, 250 Church Street, Palmerston North, on Monday, October 7, 2019, at 2.00pm.





