  • "Loving memories of a great man who we spent many xmas and..."
    - Bryan and raewyn Oldfield
  • "Clive, Lynda and Theo sending all our love and support...."
    - Peter Gibson
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you..."
    - Kathy Butler
  • "I had the privilege of working with Ian back in the mid 70s..."
    - Grant Allen
Service Information
William Cotton & Sons
29 Beattie Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063237062
Service
Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020
11:30 a.m.
William Cotton & Sons
29 Beattie Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
View Map
SMITH, Ian Robert:
Of Feilding. On August 16, 2020, Ian ran out of steam and blew his last whistle, at Woodlands Rest Home, in his 102nd year. Dearly loved husband of the late Sybil, and the late Marj, much loved father and father-in-law of Clive and the late Barb, and Lynda and Theo (Australia), a loving grandad to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service for Ian will be held at William Cotton & Sons Funeral Chapel, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding, on Saturday, August 22, at 11.30am, followed by private cremation. Many thanks for the care and attention shown by the wonderful staff at Woodlands Rest Home.

Published in Manawatu Standard from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020
