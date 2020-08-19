SMITH, Ian Robert:
Of Feilding. On August 16, 2020, Ian ran out of steam and blew his last whistle, at Woodlands Rest Home, in his 102nd year. Dearly loved husband of the late Sybil, and the late Marj, much loved father and father-in-law of Clive and the late Barb, and Lynda and Theo (Australia), a loving grandad to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service for Ian will be held at William Cotton & Sons Funeral Chapel, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding, on Saturday, August 22, at 11.30am, followed by private cremation. Many thanks for the care and attention shown by the wonderful staff at Woodlands Rest Home.
Published in Manawatu Standard from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020