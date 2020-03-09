MILLS, Ian Arthur:
Peacefully on Thursday 5 March 2020 surrounded by family in Palmerston North. Life-long companion of Ruth (deceased). Loved Dad of Roy and Diana, Robyn and Richard, Merlin and Nerida. Cherished Grandad of Isabella, Florence, Reuben, Colson, Brittany, Mikayla, Brylee, Lili and Great-Gdad to Ella. Loved brother of Mary. Our grateful thanks to all at Aroha who wonderfully cared for Dad and our family. In lieu of flowers a donation to Te Aroha Noa would be appreciated. A service for Ian will be held at Central Baptist Church, 190 Church St, Palmerston North, on Friday 13 March 2020 at 2.00pm.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 9, 2020