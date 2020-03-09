Ian MILLS

Guest Book
  • "Sorry for your loss. I was one of Ian's support workers...."
    - Julie Clarke
  • "Dear Diana and Roy, Sorry to hear this news, am thinking of..."
Service Information
Service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Central Baptist Church
190 Church St
Palmerston North
View Map
Death Notice

MILLS, Ian Arthur:
Peacefully on Thursday 5 March 2020 surrounded by family in Palmerston North. Life-long companion of Ruth (deceased). Loved Dad of Roy and Diana, Robyn and Richard, Merlin and Nerida. Cherished Grandad of Isabella, Florence, Reuben, Colson, Brittany, Mikayla, Brylee, Lili and Great-Gdad to Ella. Loved brother of Mary. Our grateful thanks to all at Aroha who wonderfully cared for Dad and our family. In lieu of flowers a donation to Te Aroha Noa would be appreciated. A service for Ian will be held at Central Baptist Church, 190 Church St, Palmerston North, on Friday 13 March 2020 at 2.00pm.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.