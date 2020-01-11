LATTA, Ian Kilgour:
Of Palmerston North. On Thursday, January 9th, 2020, (Suddenly) at Palmerston North Hospital. Aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband of Lucina, loved Dad of Morag and John, & Magnus, loved Grandad of Tahlia, Niamh, Gwilym, Ieuan and Faolan, loved brother of Patricia and Ali, loved Stepdad of Brian Morton, and Sylvia and Trevor Robertson.
"At Rest"
In lieu of a floral tribute a donation made to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North, would be appreciated or may be left in Chapel foyer. Messages to the Latta Family, C/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service for Ian will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Tuesday, January 14th, 2020, at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Kelvin Grove Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Jan. 11, 2020