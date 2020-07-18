KNOWLES,
Ian Charles Hamilton:
Of Palmerston North. Passed away peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital, on Wednesday 15 July 2020, aged 82 years. Loved partner of William (52 years of servitude). Loved by all his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, a donation made to Manawatu Sinfonia would be appreciated, and can be left in the chapel entrance. Messages to William White C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. A celebration of Ian's life will be held at the Beauchamp Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive Palmerston North, on Tuesday 21 July 2020, at 2.00pm.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 18, 2020