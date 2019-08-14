FERGUSON, Ian Robert:
Passed away on Saturday, August 10th 2019 as the result of an accident. Aged 63 years. Much loved husband of Vicky. Dedicated and loyal father and father-in-law of Jade and René Hanham, Marcus and Brigitte, and Nick and Laura. Special Grandad of Amelie, Aiden, Marco, and Logan. Loved son of Jennifer, and the late Ted. Cherished brother to Maree, Linda, and Dianne. Will be missed by all his mates.
Always in our memories, forever in our hearts.
Friends are invited to attend a service for Ian at the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Friday, August 16th 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Feilding Cemetery.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 14, 2019