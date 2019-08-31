BIBERSTEIN, Ian Keith:
Passed away peacefully at Brightwater Home on Thursday 29 August 2019 surrounded by family. Aged 82 years. Much loved husband of Fay for 57 years. Cherished father and father-in-law of Alan and Carol, John and Wendy, Peter, Denise and Adam. Adored grandfather to 10 grandchildren. A service to celebrate Ian's life will be held at the Associated Church of Christ, 37 Botanical Road, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 3 September 2019 at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter would be appreciated. Messages can be sent to the Biberstein family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 31, 2019