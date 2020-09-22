Ian ALDERSLEY

Death Notice

ALDERSLEY, Ian Robin:
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 20 September 2020, at Cook Street Nursing Care Centre, surrounded by his loving family. Aged 74 years. Dearly loved son of the late Hadie and Bill Aldersley. All messages to the Aldersley family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. A service for Ian will be held at the Beauchamp Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Thursday, 24 September 2020, at 2.00pm. Followed by interment at Kelvin Grove Cemetery, James Line, Palmerston North.

Published in Manawatu Standard from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2020
