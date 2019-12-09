Howard LAURIDSEN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard LAURIDSEN.
Service Information
Robert J Cotton & Sons Ltd
697 Main Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063552529
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 a.m.
The Terracehaven Chapel
697 Main Street
Palmerston North
View Map
Death Notice

LAURIDSEN,
Howard Christian
("The Meter Man"):
On Saturday the 7th December 2019, at Palmerston Manor Rest Home. Peacefully in the presence of his loving family. Aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband of Rosalie. Devoted Dad of Calvin & Nadine and Bradley. Loved Papa of Nyla, Blake and Evie. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Gordon (deceased) & Judy, David (deceased) & Vivienne, Ray & Blanche, and brother-in-law of Jocelyn and Iver (deceased), Lois and Robert (deceased) and Sheryl & Roy (both deceased). A Service to celebrate Howard's life will be held at The Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Wednesday 11th of December at 11am. Followed by Interment at Kelvin Grove Cemetery. All messages to the Lauridsen Family c/- P O Box 5191 Palmerston North.
'Safe and Secure in the arms of His Lord and Saviour.'
Published in Manawatu Standard on Dec. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.