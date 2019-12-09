LAURIDSEN,

Howard Christian

("The Meter Man"):

On Saturday the 7th December 2019, at Palmerston Manor Rest Home. Peacefully in the presence of his loving family. Aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband of Rosalie. Devoted Dad of Calvin & Nadine and Bradley. Loved Papa of Nyla, Blake and Evie. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Gordon (deceased) & Judy, David (deceased) & Vivienne, Ray & Blanche, and brother-in-law of Jocelyn and Iver (deceased), Lois and Robert (deceased) and Sheryl & Roy (both deceased). A Service to celebrate Howard's life will be held at The Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Wednesday 11th of December at 11am. Followed by Interment at Kelvin Grove Cemetery. All messages to the Lauridsen Family c/- P O Box 5191 Palmerston North.

'Safe and Secure in the arms of His Lord and Saviour.'





