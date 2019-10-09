HOPPE,
Hildegard (nee Mueller):
Passed away peacefully at Ranfurly Rest Care Centre in Feilding with family by her side, on Monday 30 September 2019, aged 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Horst. Dearly loved Mum and mother-in-law of Gerhard and Gabi Hoppe, and Volker and Lesley Hoppe (Melbourne). Loved Oma of Stefan and Marika. Special thanks to the staff at Ranfurly RCC for their loving care and assistance over the last three years. A memorial service to celebrate Hilde's life will be held at the St Luke's Lutheran Church, 250 Church Street, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 22 October, at 2.00pm.
Published in Manawatu Standard from Oct. 9 to Oct. 19, 2019