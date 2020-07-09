VROEGH, Hermina (Miep):
Of Feilding. On 6th July 2020, peacefully at Ranfurly Residential Care Centre, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jan, loved mother and mother-in-law of Marion and Raymund, Martin and Lyn, Rita and Rob. Cherished Oma to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
"I will never leave Thee,
Nor forsake Thee."
The family would like to thank the staff at Ranfurly Residential Care Centre for their compassionate care of Miep. A service for Miep will be held at the Reformed Church of Palmerston North, 541 Ruahine Street, Palmerston North, on Monday 13th July 2020, at 11.00am, followed by burial at the Feilding Cemetery.
Published in Manawatu Standard from July 9 to July 11, 2020