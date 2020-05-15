Henry WOODMAN

  Condolences to Pat and the family for the passing of Henry...
    - Kerry Searancke
  Sorry pat and family to hear that Woody has passed on. Our...
    - Gail & Ron Mann
  So sorry to here of the passing of Henry my condolences to...
  Thinking of you all love Joanna, Wayne, Belinda, Susan,...
    - Joanna Donovan
  Sorry Woody (Garth) to hear of your Dads passing. Much love...
    - Shah Willoughby
William Cotton & Sons
29 Beattie Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063237062
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Death Notice

WOODMAN,
Henry Robin (Woody):
Of Feilding. On May 13, 2020, peacefully at Arohanui Hospice after a short illness, aged 77 years. Cherished husband of Pat for 55 years. Loved father of Warren and Melissa, Brent and Fiona, Garth and Michele, loved Pop and Poppa of his eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Loved brother of Evie, June, Nolene and the late Mervyn. A private service will been held. Woody will be at home until Monday evening, visitors welcome. In lieu of flowers donations to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441, would be appreciated. Messages to the Woodman Family, c/- 29 Beattie Street, Feilding 4702.

Published in Manawatu Standard on May 15, 2020
