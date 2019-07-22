HAKAUMOTU, Helena:
Sunrise 22.9.1950 -
Sunset 20.7.2019
Dearly loved wife of Saimone. And cherished mother and mother-in-law of Pilisita; Etuate & Leslie; Saimone; Holomesi & Nadia; and Malia & Tavo. And a loved Nan to all her grandchildren. A Rosary will be recited for Helena at St Mary's Church, 69 Ruahine Street, Palmerston North on Monday Evening, 22 July at 7.00pm. Followed by a funeral service also at St Mary's Church, 69 Ruahine Street, Palmerston North on Tuesday 23 July at 9.30am. Followed by interment at the Kelvin Grove Cemetery, James Line, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 22, 2019