THOMPSON, Helen May:
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 23 October 2019 at Peppertree Rest Home, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Bruce; Sally and Keith; and Ian (deceased). Loved grandmother of Annette and Andrew and great-grandmother to Dylan. A service for Helen will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North on Wednesday 30 October 2019, at 2pm, followed by private cremation. Messages can be sent to the Thompson family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 26, 2019