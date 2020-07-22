HUGHES, Helen:
Helen passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Thursday 16th July 2020, aged 91. Dearly loved wife of the late Alan (Joe). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Annie and Ted, David and Pip, Lisa and Stu, Mike and Ceciel. Cherished Gran and Great-Gran to Matty, Emma, Katie and Jess, Amy, Alastair and Elliott, Kirsty, Rebecca and Angus, Joe and Andie, Esmee and Josie, Thomas and Henry. A celebration of Helen's life will be held at The Lychway Lounge, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, on Friday 24th July 2020, at 2.30pm. Messages to Helen's family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 22, 2020