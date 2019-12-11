BOLDING, Helen (June):
Of Levin. Peacefully at Star 4 Horowhenua Health Centre on Sunday 8 December 2019, aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Stanley. Loved mother of Shona and Mark Woodruffe (Marton), and loved Gran of Nikolai and Andrei. Thanks to the staff at Reevdon, Ward 24 Palmerston North Hospital and Star 4 for your care of June. A celebration of June's life will be held at York Street Chapel, cnr York and Bristol Streets, Levin, on Monday 16 December at 1.00pm, followed by interment at The Avenue Lawn Cemetery, Levin.
Published in Manawatu Standard from Dec. 11 to Dec. 14, 2019