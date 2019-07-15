SAGE, Heather June
(nee Falconer):
Passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, July 12, 2019 aged 65 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Melissa and Darren Michie, Michael and Jodie Jones, Ryan, Miranda and Brad, and Adam and Lisa. Loved Nana of Alex, Ella, Chloe, Luke, Lochie and Mason. A much loved sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend to many. In lieu of flowers donations to the Arohanui Hospice would be greatly appreciated and may be left in the chapel foyer. Friends are invited to attend a service for Heather at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F. Kennedy Drive on Tuesday (Tomorrow) July 16, 2019 at 2.00pm.
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 15, 2019