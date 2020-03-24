Heather LAMOND

Guest Book
  • "our hearts cried to hear the news.thinking of you all..."
  • "I am so sorry Nancy, although we haven't seen Heather for..."
  • "My sympathy to you NANCY AND FAMILY hope Heather has her..."
    - Barry Cashman
  • "So sad to hear Heather is gone. I still remember when she..."
  • "My deepest sympathy to everyone no more pain at peace now"
    - Betty Wilson
Service Information
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
063551889
Death Notice

LAMOND,
Heather Mae (nee Ward):
Surrounded by family, on Sunday 22 March 2020. Aged 47 years. Treasured only daughter of Nancy and the late Allen Ward. Much loved sister of Jamie, Rodney, and Trevor. Sister-in-law of Andrea, Melinda, and Rebecca. Special Aunty Feathers to her 10 nieces and nephews. Wife of Phil. Best friend of Katherine Whittaker (Hoby). Messages to the Ward family, c/o 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North would be appreciated. Due to current restrictions of gatherings an invitation only service will be held on Thursday 26 March 2020.

logoNZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 24, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.