Heather HIRSCHBERG

Service Information
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
063551889
Death Notice

HIRSCHBERG,
Heather Hamilton (Rev.):
Of Palmerston North. Passed away peacefully on Sunday
1 September 2019, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of Bill for 60 years. Loved mother of Ann and Chris Wells, Robert and Dawn, Sandra and Ray Cannon, Steve and Cheryl. Adored grandma of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and loved sister of Felicity and Fred Hams and nieces and nephews. All messages to the Hirschberg family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. At Heather's request, a private service has been held.

Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 11, 2019
