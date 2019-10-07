HEY,
Heather Dorothea (nee Rix):
Of Palmerston North, passed away peacefully surrounded by love on Saturday 5 October 2019, aged 86 years. Beloved mother of Sandra and James. Treasured grandmother of Andrew, Brandon, and Lucas, and great-grandmother of Abbie, Oliver, Lachlan, and Emily. Messages to S. Hey, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. A Memorial Service to celebrate Heather's life will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Colombo Street, Palmerston North, on Wednesday 9 October 2019, at 11.00am.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 7, 2019