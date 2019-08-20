COOK, Heather Mary:
Born 28 June 1934. Cherished mother of Christina Hunter, James Cook and Vernon Cook. Loved grandmother of Keely Hunter, Jamie and Daniel Cook, Zara and Ryan Cook, great-grandmother of eight. Beloved mother-in-law of Bruce and Franciska. Beloved sister of Brian, Nevan, Nolan, David, Farrer, Colin, Laurence Smaller and Fleur Hannah. A beautiful soul who passed away peacefully on 15 August 2019. We will remember her quiet strength and her warm, welcoming smile, she will live on in the hearts and fond memories of those left behind. A gathering to celebrate Heather's life will be held at William Cotton & Sons Funeral Chapel, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding, on Friday 23 August 2019 at 2.00pm. All correspondence to the Cook Family, C/- 29 Beattie Street, Feilding 4702.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 20, 2019