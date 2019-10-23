BARDELL, Heather Joy:
Peacefully with family at her side on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at St John's Hill Healthcare, aged 69 years. Dearly beloved wife of Ted Bardell (Wanganui). Daughter of the late Ivan & Monie Linton. Sister of Betty Bromley, June Bevan (dec), Dawn Chambers, Margaret Kinane (dec), Cathy McNabb (dec), Maire Hurst, Gloria Bracken (dec), Jenny Harland, Annie Shortall, Bob Linton (dec), Brian Linton, Colin Linton (dec), Ron Linton, Kevin Linton, and Charlie Linton (dec). In lieu of flowers donations to Life Flight would be greatly appreciated and can be left at Heather's Service. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Heather's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton St. Wanganui, on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11.00am. To be followed by a private cremation.
Dempsey & Forrest
Locally Owned
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 23, 2019