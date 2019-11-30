TROW,
Hazel Leila Ann (nee Hoare):
Of Palmerston North. Passed away peacefully at Peppertree Rest Home on Friday 29th November 2019, aged 69 years. Much loved wife of Robert, and mother of Brenda, Paulette, and Joanne. Mother-in-law to Daniel. Cherished Nana of Samantha, Mikayla, Jaden, and Dante. A service for Hazel will be held at the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main St, Palmerston North, on Wednesday 4th December 2019 at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Arohanui Hospice, P.O. Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441, or can be left in the Chapel foyer.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 30, 2019