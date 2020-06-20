HEDLEY, Hayden James:
Of Palmerston North, sadly passed away on Wednesday 17th June 2020. Aged 34 years. Loving son of Bill Headley Snr, and the late Marj Hedley. Much loved brother of Bill Jnr, Bryce, and sister Karyn. Beloved uncle to all his nephews and nieces. A loving partner to Grace. A special, cherished friend of many. A Celebration of Hayden's life will be held at the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 23rd June 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by a private burial at the Rangiwahia Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Cystic Fibrosis New Zealand, PO Box 110 067, Auckland Hospital, Auckland 1148, or can be left in the Terracehaven Chapel Foyer. All messages to the Hedley Family c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North, 4441, or can be left on Hayden's tribute page at www.robertjcottons.co.nz/funerals
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 20, 2020