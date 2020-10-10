Hartley TAWHIRI

Guest Book
  • "Dear Terri and the wider Tawhiri whanau. A great tree has..."
    - Alison Short (née Bostock)
  • "Terri and family we are very sad to read of Winstons..."
    - Mary Gough
  • "My condolences to all the Tawhiri Family. Fly High my..."
    - HUGH WELCH
Service Information
William Cotton & Sons
29 Beattie Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063237062
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Te Tikanga Marae
819 Tokorangi Road
Halcombe
Interment
Following Services
Te Tikanga Urupa
Death Notice

TAWHIRI, Hartley (Winston):
Peacefully on Friday 9 October 2020, in the presence of family, at the Tawhiri Whanau Homestead, aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Katerina (Terry), loved father and father-in-law of Brenan and Elaine, Richard and Monique, William and Maraea, David and Debbie, Joanne and Selwyn, Hartley and Sophie, loved and cherished Koro (Koko) of his Mokopuna and Moko Moko's. Whanau and friends are invited to pay their respects at Te Tikanga Marae, 819 Tokorangi Road, Halcombe, where a service will be held tomorrow, Sunday 11 October 2020 at 11.00am, followed by interment at Te Tikanga Urupa.

Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 10, 2020
