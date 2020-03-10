SMYTH, Harry:
Of Palmerston North. On Sunday 8th March 2020. peacefully at Arohanui Hospice. Aged 72. Loving father and father-in-law of Daniel and Stacey. Much loved Grandad of Xanthe, Payton, and Darby. Best friend and mate of Nola. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Kevin and Beryl, and Kay. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Arohanui Hospice, which may be left in the Chapel foyer. Messages to the Smyth family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service for Harry will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Wednesday 11th March 2020, at 1.00pm.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 10, 2020