Harry SMYTH

  • "Love and thoughts to the family. We will miss Harry. Harry..."
    - Oatley Family
  • "Free from pain. Rest in peace lovely man. From all your..."
  • "So sorry to hear of Harry's passing heaven has gained..."
    - Julie Clarke
  • " SMYTH, Harry: The members of Fitzherbert Lions Club are..."
    - Harry SMYTH
    Published in: Manawatu Standard
Robert J Cotton & Sons Ltd
697 Main Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063552529
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Terracehaven Chapel
697 Main Street
Palmerston North
SMYTH, Harry:
Of Palmerston North. On Sunday 8th March 2020. peacefully at Arohanui Hospice. Aged 72. Loving father and father-in-law of Daniel and Stacey. Much loved Grandad of Xanthe, Payton, and Darby. Best friend and mate of Nola. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Kevin and Beryl, and Kay. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Arohanui Hospice, which may be left in the Chapel foyer. Messages to the Smyth family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service for Harry will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Wednesday 11th March 2020, at 1.00pm.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 10, 2020
