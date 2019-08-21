TURFREY, Gwenda Elaine

(nee Moxon, formerly Lees):

Of Palmerston North. On Tuesday, August 20, 2019, (Peacefully) at Metlifecare. Aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Tom Lees and Bert Turfrey, cherished Mum of Nigel Lees and Carol, Raewyn and Ross Perry, Steve and Brigitte Lees, Barry and Michele Turfrey, loved Nan Nan of Matthew, Hannah, Jacqui, Andrew, Rebecca, Megan, Thomas, Rachel, Michael, David and Sarah, and a loved Great-Nan Nan of her 10 great-grandchildren, loved sister of John Moxon (deceased) and Joan.

"A mother and friend forever"

In lieu of a floral tribute, a donation made to the Foundation for the Blind, PO Box 310, Palmerston North 4440, would be appreciated or may be left in Church foyer. Messages to the Turfrey and Lees Family, C/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service to Celebrate Gwenda's life will be held in All Saints Community Centre, 338 Church Street, Palmerston North, on Friday, August 23, 2019, at 3.00pm, thereafter private cremation.





