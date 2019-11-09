JOHANSEN, Gwen Isabell:
Graeme, Les and Sandie, and family thank you for your kind expressions of love and sympathy in the sad loss of a much loved mother and Nana. Thank you for the letters, cards, flowers, baking, and to those who made donations to Arohanui Hospice. Special thanks to the staff at Cook Street Nursing Care Centre for their love and care, the organist Lynne Burgess and also to Paul Ranby for the lovely service. As many addresses are unknown, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 9, 2019