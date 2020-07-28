ANDERSON, Gregory Brian:
Died suddenly on 22 July 2020 in Kaiapoi, North Canterbury, aged 58 years. Loved son of Marie & the late Brian Anderson, brother and brother-in-law of Alan, Susan & Malcolm, & Pauline & Brian. Loved uncle of Annabel, Meika, Max, Edward & Arden. A private family funeral was held in Palmerston North on Tuesday 28th July 2020. Our sincere thanks to all those involved in Greg's care in his final moments. Messages of condolence to Beauchamp Funeral Home, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 28, 2020