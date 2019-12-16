Grant MCCONAGHTY

Guest Book
  • "To Barbara and Grants Family, I was so sorry to hear of..."
    - Leigh Poole
  • "To Barbara and Family our Thoughts are with you at this sad..."
    - Bernard Brady
  • "To Barbara and family. Deepest sympathy to everyone at this..."
  • "To the McConaghty. Sorry to hear of Grants passing as my..."
  • "So sorry to read of Grant's death. Thinking of you all."
    - Kaye Gallaghan (nee Benseman)
Service Information
Robert J Cotton & Sons Ltd
697 Main Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063552529
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Terracehaven Chapel
697 Main Street
Palmerston North
Death Notice

McCONAGHTY, Grant Ian:
Of Palmerston North. On Friday, December 13th, 2019, (Peacefully) at Arohanui Hospice, on his birthday. Much loved husband and best friend of Barbara, dearly loved Dad of Regan, and Luke, dearly loved son of June and Sam (deceased), much loved brother of Carol Lamb, & Ann Booth and Larry Lavin. Much loved Uncle G to all his nieces and nephews, loved son-in-law of Olive and Bill Morrison (deceased), a loved brother-in-law and Uncle of the Morrison families. Loved nephew of Gaye and Larry Mercer.
"Now at Peace".
In lieu of a floral tribute a donation made to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North, would be appreciated or may be left in Chapel foyer. Special thanks to the Staff and Volunteers at Arohanui Hospice for their special care shown to Grant and family. A service to Celebrate Grant's life will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at 11.00am.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Dec. 16, 2019
