SIMPSON,
Grahame Keith (Geordie):
On 10th September 2020, in his 78th year, peacefully at Arohanui Hospice. A dear and devoted husband to Christine (nee White) for 52 years, and an adored and precious Dad to Craig & Sarah (Auckland), and Leon (Adelaide, Sth Australia). According to Grahame's wishes a private cremation has been held and due to COVID a gathering will be held when all the family and friends can be together.
R.I.P My love, Big G & Pops
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 12, 2020