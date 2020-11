TERRY, Graham Walter:Of Feilding, passed away peacefully on the evening of Monday, 9 November 2020, his 83rd birthday. Dearly loved husband of Bev for nearly 60 years. A loved and treasured father and friend of Debra Graham and Ross, Kristine and John Barber, Glen and Jo, Carla and Brendan. Cherished Pa of Sam Graham; Fran, and Meg Barber; Paddy, Angus, and Finn; Danelle, and Andrew Mercer and their partners. Great-Pa to Adaline and Archer. Messages to the Terry family, C/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding 4702. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441, or left in the Chapel foyer. A service to celebrate Graham's life will be held in the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Tuesday 17 November 2020, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.NZIFH