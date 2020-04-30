ROLFE, Graham Clive:
Passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020, aged 71 years. Dearly loved and devoted husband of Raemon. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Fraser and Helen, and Bronya and Steve, loved Grandad of Willoughby and Magnus, and Gabrielle and Otis. Loved brother of Norman, Ken, Sylvia, Sandra, Murray (deceased), Alan, and John (deceased). A special thanks to the nurses and doctors at Palmerston North Hospital. Due to current circumstances, a private ceremony will be held on Wednesday 29th April 2020. A celebration of Graham's life will take place at a later date. Messages may be sent to The Rolfe Family, Beauchamp Funeral Home, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Milson, Palmerston North 4414.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 30, 2020