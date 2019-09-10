PALMER, Graham John:
Of Ashhurst, passed away on Friday 30 August 2019, aged 77 years. Dearly loved son of the late Harry and Gladys. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Judith and Barry Pemberton (Feilding), the late Rosina and Morris King (Gore), and Peter and Marianne Palmer (Milton). Adored uncle of Scott King and Dana Bond, and great-uncle of Zef. Messages to Mrs J. Pemberton, 205 Pharazyn Road, RD 7, Feilding 4777. In accordance with Graham's wishes, a private service has been held.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 10, 2019