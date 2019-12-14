HARRISON,
Graham Ernest (Harry):
Passed away quietly on 2 December 2019, at his tranquil forest home, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Margaret (Hanson) for 58 years. He was adored by his children Duane, Brendon, Cassandra, Miranda and Janelle, and loved Grandad Harry of Cara, Tim, Jade, Alyssa, Taylor and Tiana. Beloved brother of Trevor. Graham now joins his parents Gordon and Violet, and brother Ray. A parachutist and pilot in his youth, he's now back flying amongst the clouds. A private memorial has already been held.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Dec. 14, 2019