CRAW, Graham John:

ZL2BPT. Of Taikorea. Passed away peacefully at his daughter Mary's home on Sunday 27th October 2019. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband and friend for 61 years of Ethne. Much loved and respected dad of Linda and Roger Voss (Kopane), Mary and Bernie (Hunterville), Kathy and Logan (Marton), and loved Grandad of Tim and Helen, Daniel and Anna. Loved brother of Mervyn (dec) and Rea and families and brother-in-law of Doreen and Eddie Tutty (both dec) and families.

"Will be sadly missed by

all his extended family

and friends".

In accordance with Graham's wishes a private funeral has been held. In lieu of flowers a donation to St John Ambulance, PO Box 1794, Palmerston North 4440, would be appreciated. Messages to 216 Couper Road, RD3, Palmerston North 4473.





