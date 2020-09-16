Graham BUSH

Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear of Bush'ys passing. Always enjoyed a..."
    - Ken Granger
  • "It's sad to hear Graham has passed. He is always going to..."
    - Deryck Rowse
  • "Lorene and family, so sorry to hear the news about Bushy..."
  • "My heartful sympathy goes to you Lorene, my dear friend,..."
  • "Deepest sympathy Lorene, so sorry to hear the news."
Death Notice

BUSH,
Graham Roy (Bushy):
Passed away peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital, on Tuesday 8 September 2020. In his 70th year. Loved special mate of Lorene. Loved Dad of Aaron, Nathan, and Gab and Sonny. Loved Poppa of Luca, loved Brother of Scrub. Much loved by his extended family and friends. Messages to the Family C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. In lieu of flowers a donation made to St John Palmerston North would be appreciated. Due to current gathering restrictions, a private service has been held.

logoNZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.