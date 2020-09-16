BUSH,
Graham Roy (Bushy):
Passed away peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital, on Tuesday 8 September 2020. In his 70th year. Loved special mate of Lorene. Loved Dad of Aaron, Nathan, and Gab and Sonny. Loved Poppa of Luca, loved Brother of Scrub. Much loved by his extended family and friends. Messages to the Family C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. In lieu of flowers a donation made to St John Palmerston North would be appreciated. Due to current gathering restrictions, a private service has been held.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 16, 2020